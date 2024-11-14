The highly anticipated new album "Taycan 2" by Motive is causing a stir in the Turkish rap scene ahead of its release on Nov. 29. Produced by Pango, the album features an all-star guest list that includes some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Murda, Ruby, Jefe, Bekom, Bar B, Yung Kafa & Küçük Efendi and ORB1. With these collaborations, Motive promises to deliver a diverse and exciting listening experience, blending various styles and interpretations of rap music.

Motive recently shared on social media that he is currently in the U.K. shooting music videos for the album. This revelation has only increased interest in the project, as fans eagerly await the aesthetic and creative direction the U.K.’s streets and atmosphere will bring to the visuals. This attention to detail demonstrates Motive’s dedication to the project and commitment to delivering a high-quality artistic experience.

Collaborations, surprises

The tracklist of "Taycan 2" was shared on Motive’s social media, hinting at several exciting surprises for listeners. The album showcases not only Motive's prolific creative output but also his generosity in collaborating with fellow artists. Each guest brings something unique, enriching the overall listening experience.

Murda: A long-established figure in the rap scene, Murda's distinctive style will undoubtedly add a fresh dimension to the album.

Ruby: Known for her powerful vocals and lyrical depth, Ruby is expected to bring an innovative touch to the tracks she appears on.

Jefe, Bekom, Bar B: These artists will inject energy into the album, providing unexpected moments of intensity.

Yung Kafa & Küçük Efendi: Known for their humor and unique approach to rap, this duo is set to deliver a performance full of surprises.

ORB1: A rising star in the rap scene, ORB1’s contribution will undoubtedly strengthen the album's dynamic.

Expectations from fans

With "Taycan 2," Motive is entering a new musical career phase. Although the full tracklist has not been released yet, collaborations with prominent names like Murda, Ruby and Jefe have already generated significant buzz. Fans eagerly await each song to reveal its unique story and energy, and many expect this album to be a project that will be discussed for years to come.

Honoring Tanju Okan's legacy

A new tribute album celebrating the legendary voice of Turkish music, Tanju Okan, has been met with great excitement in the music world. "Bir Tanju Okan Efsanesi" ("The Tanju Okan Legend"), an album two years in the making, contains 14 tracks and is crafted with care by some of the country's top musicians. The album is enriched by the expertise of arrangers such as İskender Paydaş, Ali Akaçça, Ozan Doğulu and Selim Çaldıran, while also including younger talents like Arem Özgüç and Arman Aydın, who appeal to a new generation of listeners.

A new tribute album celebrating the legendary voice of Turkish music, Tanju Okan, has been met with great excitement in the music world. (Sabah Photo)

The album brings together an impressive lineup of master artists who reinterpret Tanju Okan’s timeless songs, including Teoman, Cem Adrian, Koray Avcı, Hakan Altun, Rafet El Roman, Kafadar, Zara, Fatih Erkoç, Şevval Sam, Burcu Güneş, Gökhan Türkmen, Kenan Doğulu, Röpriz and Serdar Saka. The album, which began its release on Oct. 25 with its first single, will continue to offer a new track every two weeks, keeping fans engaged and excited.

The album's first single, produced by Medeni Uçar and released under the Bordo Müzik label, breathes new life into Tanju Okan’s iconic hits with successful arrangements that bring the music of the 1970s into the modern era. Kenan Doğulu’s interpretation of "Hasret" (Longing) has quickly become one of the album's standout tracks, featuring a remarkable performance by Buzuki Orhan. The arrangement by Iskender Paydaş adds a nostalgic touch that pays homage to Okan’s original style.

Another surprise on the album comes from Serdar Saka, whose voice resembles that of Müslüm Gürses. Saka’s unique interpretation of the tracks adds another layer of depth to the album, allowing listeners to feel the spirit of Tanju Okan once again.

In addition to its digital release, the album will be available in vinyl format, allowing collectors and fans to experience the music more tactilely. Promotional concerts will be held across Türkiye to celebrate the album's release, further honoring Tanju Okan’s legacy. A book that delves into the different aspects of Tanju Okan’s life will also be released alongside the album, ensuring that his memory and contributions to Turkish music will continue to live on.