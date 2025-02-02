The premiere of "Music: Fahir Atakoğlu" at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) was a memorable celebration of the life and career of one of Türkiye's most beloved musicians. Supported by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, the event featured prominent figures from the art world and highlighted Atakoğlu's extraordinary musical journey.

Atakoğlu began the evening by offering condolences for the recent Bolu Kartalkaya fire tragedy. He then shared his thoughts on the documentary, saying it deeply moved him. “I tried to tell my story through words and guidance, alongside my music, in the hopes that my experiences will guide future musicians and composers," he said. He thanked the Directorate for creating the documentary, emphasizing its importance for artists in Türkiye. Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Communications Director, praised Atakoğlu’s global contributions to music, particularly his collaboration on the "Epic of July 15" album, which became a significant part of Türkiye’s cultural memory. Altun highlighted the role of culture and art in connecting nations and strengthening the Türkiye brand.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun delivers his speech at the premiere of "Music: Fahir Atakoğlu" at the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

He touched on Türkiye's culture of tolerance, stating that it has made the country an example for societies around the world. Altun emphasized the importance of cultural ambassadors who can represent Türkiye’s civilization and values. "Our sense of tolerance and our culture have much to say to the world," he said. He then praised Atakoğlu’s global contributions, noting how artists like him play a crucial role in promoting Türkiye's rich cultural heritage. "Fahir Atakoğlu, through his music, is a true ambassador of our culture," Altun remarked. "His work transcends borders, and his contributions help strengthen Türkiye's global presence."

Altun concluded by reiterating the vision of Türkiye's Communication Model, which aims to strengthen the global recognition of the Türkiye Brand. “Artists like Atakoğlu contribute to the international stage and elevate Türkiye's brand value,” Altun affirmed, underlining the importance of public diplomacy and cultural exchange in shaping Türkiye's future.

During the program, Atakoğlu presented a meaningful gift to Altun: a painting featuring the musical notes of his piece Honour and Lament, composed for July 15. The event was attended by a distinguished group of artists, including Hülya Koçyiğit, Sema Keçik, Fadik Sevin Atasoy, Emel Göksu, Toprak Sergen, Nefise Karatay, Kerem Cem, Aslıhan Karalar, Ali Kocatepe, Aysun Kocatepe and Gökhan Mumcu, along with representatives from NGOs, journalists and art enthusiasts. Altun watched the documentary with Atakoğlu and the guests. Before the screening, Atakoğlu and his orchestra performed several pieces, including compositions in remembrance of July 15. The evening concluded with a powerful performance, showcasing the music that has defined his extraordinary career and further cemented his legacy.

Fahir Atakoğlu and his orchestra performed in the premiere of "Music: Fahir Atakoğlu" at the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

'Music: Fahir Atakoğlu'

The documentary "Music: Fahir Atakoğlu" begins by introducing his early life in Kadıköy, Istanbul. Atakoğlu’s mother first recognized his musical talent at the age of 7 and to support his passion, she sold her jewelry to buy him a piano. He reflects reşion how his mother’s unwavering support shaped his musical journey despite his father’s initial resistance to his pursuit of music. His father’s preference for a more conventional career path for his son contrasted with Atakoğlu's encouragement from his mother.

A deep love for Turkish and Western music runs throughout the documentary, highlighting Atakoğlu's unique ability to blend these traditions seamlessly. One particularly memorable moment features Atakoğlu walking through Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet district, reflecting on the area’s acoustics and the sounds of prayer that resonated with him during his youth. The blending of cultural elements, especially in his music, is a key aspect of his artistry and the documentary emphasizes how this fusion has influenced his career.

The documentary revisits Atakoğlu’s high school years at Işık High School, where he first performed onstage and made a lasting impression on his classmates. His talent was so evident that his peers predicted he would become a successful musician, foreshadowing the extraordinary path ahead of him.

Atakoğlu’s journey took a pivotal turn when he met Cemal Reşit Rey, the renowned Turkish composer, pianist and conductor whose mentorship shaped his music. Under Rey’s guidance, Atakoğlu fully immersed himself in music and the years spent under Rey’s tutelage were invaluable to his growth. Atakoğlu recalls, “There was nothing but music for me,” underscoring how those formative years with Rey defined his artistic development.

The audience watches the documentary "Music: Fahir Atakoğlu" at the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

After his time with Rey, Atakoğlu’s family decided he should continue his education abroad, leading him to London, where he enrolled at Croydon College. Upon arriving in London, Atakoğlu’s passion for music led him to find a piano immediately and quickly became part of the city’s vibrant music scene. In London, he began performing in front of large audiences for the first time, marking a significant step in his musical career. Despite the success he found abroad, Atakoğlu was ultimately drawn back to Istanbul by his mother’s calls and he soon returned to his roots to continue his career.

Upon his return to Türkiye, Atakoğlu began playing in jazz clubs, where his exceptional talent caught the attention of prominent musicians. His growing reputation led to collaborations with some of Türkiye’s most celebrated artists, including Sezen Aksu, Sertab Erener and Tarkan. Atakoğlu’s influence extended beyond national borders as his work earned recognition worldwide. His compositions for film, television and jingles further solidified his place in the music world, leaving a lasting impact both at home and internationally.

The documentary also features interviews with artists who have worked closely with Atakoğlu, including Levent Yüksel, Sertab Erener and Mazhar Alanson. They share their thoughts on his genius and their deep connection with his music. These interviews offer insight into Atakoğlu’s creative process and reveal the immense respect he commands from his peers. Atakoğlu’s ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical influences has made him a pioneer in his field and his contributions to the Turkish and global music scenes have set new standards of excellence.

The film also highlights Atakoğlu’s extraordinary success in the film and television music industry. His work on numerous documentaries, films and television series, both in Türkiye and abroad, is an essential part of his legacy. His ability to compose timeless music that resonates with audiences worldwide has made him a sought-after talent for global productions.

In one of the most poignant moments of the documentary, Atakoğlu reflects on his greatest fear: losing his ability to play the piano and, even more devastatingly, forgetting how to compose. He describes this as his ultimate nightmare, a fear that underscores his deep connection with music. The documentary is a powerful testament to Atakoğlu’s life, career and extraordinary impact on the world of music. His story inspires future generations of musicians and composers, reminding them of the power of perseverance, passion and artistic integrity.