Singer Ayliva and rapper Apache 207 have taken the music world by storm with their collaboration, "Wunder." Released on April 26, the single immediately rose to the top of the Official German Singles Chart. According to GfK data, "Wunder" set a new record in Germany, amassing 3.3 million streams on its first day, making it the most-streamed song upon release.

For Ayliva, this is her fourth number-one single, following previous hits like "She Know," "Love Me," and "Ugly." Apache 207, already a chart-topping favorite, claimed his 12th number-one hit. The powerful blend of Ayliva's smooth vocals and Apache 207's distinct rap style has made "Wunder" a fan favorite and cemented their status as two of Germany's top artists.

Rodgers joins INJI

Rising Turkish star INJI is continuing her meteoric rise in the music world with her latest EP, "We Good," featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers on the track "Sexy 4Ever." The song, which tackles societal pressures around aging, benefits from Rodgers’ signature guitar work, adding a timeless quality to the track.

Turkish star INJI (L) alongside Nile Rodgers, known for his collaborations with global icons. (Courtesy of INJI)

Nile Rodgers, known for his collaborations with global icons like Madonna, Daft Punk and David Bowie, has brought his musical expertise to INJI’s bold, empowering anthem. This collaboration marks a major milestone for INJI, who burst onto the scene with her hit "Gaslight," followed by the wildly popular "Bellydancing," which racked up 56.5 million streams and earned over 300,000 Shazams in its first week.

Oxlade’s debut album

Nigerian Afropop star Oxlade has released his highly anticipated debut album, "Oxlade From Africa." The album showcases his exceptional vocal talent and versatility, blending modern Afropop sounds with deep personal stories. Known as the "Prince of Afropop," Oxlade first gained international attention with his performance of "Ku Lo Sa" on COLORS, which quickly became a global hit.

Nigerian Afropop star Oxlade poses for his album "Oxlade From Africa."

His debut album continues the momentum, featuring standout tracks like "Intoxicated" with Dave and collaborations with major artists such as Wande Coal and Flavour.

Aksan's 'Boşver' praised

Turkish rapper Aksan has released his latest single, "Boşver," a track that showcases a more introspective and emotional side to his music. Produced by TRVMEN and mixed and mastered by Aksan himself, the song offers a departure from his usual fast-paced style. "Boşver" captures listeners with its raw emotion and simplicity, reflecting Aksan’s growth as an artist.

Turkish rapper Aksan has released his latest single, "Boşver."

Since its release, the track has garnered a strong positive response from fans, resonating with its heartfelt message. Aksan’s fans, however, are still eagerly awaiting his next energetic release, which is expected to drop soon.