Facing hunger, Peru's poor band together with 'common pots'

Every day for more than two years, Cindy Cueto has woken up in the house she shares with her three children atop a desert hill in Peru’s capital, and wondered: “What are we going to eat?”

Cindy Cueto stirs a large pot of rice over an open fire at the San Miguel or Michael the Archangel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, April 12, 2022.

(AP Photo)