The Consulate General of Greece in Istanbul hosted an event titled “The Music of Theodorakis: Two Peoples, One Melody” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis’ birth.

The event, held at the consulate on Wednesday, featured musicologist and Director of the Friends of Music Society Alexandros Charkiolakis, musicologist Valia Vraka, and publisher Nazım Tokuz, co-founder of Minoa Publishing.

In his opening remarks, Greek Consul General Konstantinos Koutras said Theodorakis achieved an exceptional legacy, noting that “through his music, he represented not only the Greek people but all those who struggle for freedom, justice and dignity.”

Koutras described Theodorakis as a “bridge builder” who firmly believed that art - and especially music - can unite where history or politics often divide.

Emphasizing the importance of dialogue and cooperation between Greece and Türkiye, Koutras said, “We share common memories, cultural richness and a musical tradition. These form the foundation upon which we can build relations of friendship and mutual respect.”

Following the consul general’s speech, leading Greek and Turkish cultural figures discussed Theodorakis’ works during the first part of the event.

Charkiolakis highlighted the composer’s influence on both a national and global scale, while Vraka spoke about the extensive archive Theodorakis donated to the Friends of Music Society in 1997 and its ongoing digitization since 2005. She noted that the archive is intended to serve a wide range of educational and cultural uses.

Publisher Tokuz discussed "From Cells to Concert Halls: Asking Theodorakis," a book recently released in Turkish by Minoa Books and written by Asterios Koutoulas, a close friend of Theodorakis.

Artist Zülfü Livaneli also shared a video message recalling his friendship and collaborations with Theodorakis, emphasizing the role of music as a shared cultural language between the two nations.

In the second part of the event, singer Betty Harlafti - a longtime collaborator personally chosen by Theodorakis to continue performing his works - presented a selection of the composer’s beloved songs in Greek and other languages.