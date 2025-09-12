The Netherlands is considering withdrawing from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate, Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS announced in a statement on Friday.

"The broadcaster has decided that AVROTROS's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will not be possible as long as Israel remains admitted by the EBU (European Broadcasting Union)," the statement said.

AVROTROS said the decision follows internal consultations and discussions with other European broadcasters and the EBU regarding the future of the contest and the implications of Israel’s continued participation amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"AVROTROS can no longer justify Israel's participation in the current situation, given the ongoing and severe human suffering in Gaza. Furthermore, the broadcaster expresses grave concern about the serious violation of press freedom: the deliberate exclusion of independent international reporting and the numerous casualties among journalists," the statement further underscored.

AVROTROS also stated that Israel’s proven interference in the last edition, using the contest as a political tool, contradicts Eurovision’s apolitical nature.

"These circumstances conflict with the values that AVROTROS represents as a public broadcaster," it added.

Ireland, Spain and Slovenia have also recently stepped up their opposition to Israel's potential involvement in Eurovision 2026, raising the prospect of high-profile withdrawals from the song contest.

The EBU has extended the deadline for broadcasters to confirm participation until mid-December and is expected to vote on Israel's eligibility during its next assembly in Geneva on Dec. 4-5.