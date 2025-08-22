Anıl Piyancı, one of the pioneering figures in the Turkish rap scene, is opening a new chapter in his career with his highly anticipated album, "Paradigma" (“Paradigm”). After teasing the project gradually with singles over time, the acclaimed artist is now ready to present this 14-track album to his audience through Sony Music Türkiye.

"Paradigma" stands out not only for its compelling storytelling but also for its innovative musical style. Through his lyrics, Anıl Piyancı explores themes of conflict, societal observations and personal transformation, inviting listeners to reflect on both his own journey and the changes happening in their own lives.

Musically, the album maintains Anıl Piyancı’s strong ties to rap while pushing boundaries with rich rock influences and powerful instrumental layers, introducing a fresh soundscape. The lead single, “Öfkemin Esiri” (“Prisoner of My Anger”), immediately grabs listeners with its high energy, embodying the album’s core theme of confronting suppressed emotions with a defiant attitude.

Turkish rapper Anıl Piyancı. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Other tracks showcase his heartfelt, candid and bold storytelling, blended with diverse musical textures.

Speaking about the album, Anıl Piyancı said: “'Paradigma' is more than just an album to me. The past few years have been a period of redefinition, both personally and musically. I expressed my emotions here without filters or censorship. Each song represents personal transformation, emotional confrontation and the courage to see life through a new lens.”

Marking a significant milestone both musically and personally, "Paradigma" was released on Aug. 15 and is now available on all digital platforms through Sony Music Türkiye.

Semicenk tops charts

Semicenk, a rising star in the music world, has once again captured attention with his latest collaboration with Sefo, the song “Sabrettim.” Released last Friday evening under the Eva Records label, the track quickly climbed to the top of the music charts and sparked buzz on social media.

Co-written by Semicenk and Sefo, with musical arrangement by Büken, the song features a massive production including 35 actors and a crew of 95 – 130 people in total – for the music video shoot. The high-energy track has solidified Semicenk’s place among the new generation’s standout artists.

Turkish rap stars Semicenk (L) and Sefo. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The song’s rapid rise to No. 1 on digital platforms soon after release demonstrates Semicenk’s growing influence in the music scene.

Simge drops new hit

Simge, a leading figure in Turkish pop music, has delighted fans with “Taksi,” the second single from her eagerly awaited new album. Known for a string of hits, Simge continues to assert her presence in the music charts with this vibrant new track.

The singer debuted “Taksi” live during a concert at Istanbul’s Maslak Uniq Open-Air Stage, receiving a warm and enthusiastic response from the audience. The performance quickly gained traction on social media and the song has already surpassed 1 million streams.

Renowned Turkish singer Simge. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Written by Mabel Matiz, with music and arrangement by George Kalogerakos, the song’s dynamic rhythm and powerful lyrics have made it one of the summer’s most promising hits. The music video, directed by Melih Kun, was shot at the Istanbul Autodrom racing circuit, adding a thrilling visual element to the release.

Sagopa Kajmer wows Erzurum

On the fourth day of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival in Erzurum, renowned rap artist Sagopa Kajmer delivered an unforgettable performance at the Erzurum Event Grounds. The concert attracted tens of thousands of fans who passionately sang along to his beloved hits such as “Affetmem,” “Sorun Var,” “Neyse” and “Bir Kulaç Daha Atsam Karadayım.”

Sagopa Kajmer’s dynamic stage presence and energy captivated the audience, making the night a memorable experience for Erzurum locals. Reflecting on the event, he said, “Performing at the Culture Festival was an amazing and exciting experience.”