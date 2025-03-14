EA Sports FC is introducing 22 new vanity kits for FC 25, designed in collaboration with eight artists featured on the game’s award-winning soundtrack. Among these artists are Justice, Rüfüs Du Sol, Good Neighbours, ALOK and more. Colombian superstar J Balvin, whose hit song "Gaga" is part of the FC 25 soundtrack, has also contributed four exclusive vanity kits specially designed for local children in his hometown of Medellin. These kits will be available in the game starting in March.

Colombian superstar J Balvin. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Each artist’s kit reflects their unique style and musical influences. The British duo "Good Neighbours" took inspiration from their uplifting melodies and emotional soundscapes, saying, “We grew up playing EA SPORTS games, so being part of EA Sports FC 25 and creating our own kit feels unreal. Music and football have always gone hand in hand, and having the chance to bring our style into the game is really special. We can’t wait for the players to see it!”

Famous DJ and producer ALOK worked with "The Future Is Ancestral," a movement that celebrates Indigenous music cultures, bridges nature’s sounds and plays a vital role in preserving native languages. ALOK’s vanity set aims to honor these traditions.

Puerto Rican Grammy-nominated artist Young Miko designed three unique kits for FC 25, inspired by her iconic XOXO International Tour. These kits feature bold colors, including black, pink and aquamarine.

The EA Sports FC team. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice also joined the FC 25 soundtrack celebrations, creating three kits, each featuring their iconic Cross logo. Justice shared, “Being part of this soundtrack and now having our own kit in the game is an honor.”

Players can also outfit their teams with exclusive kits designed by Nigerian Afrobeats star Omah Lay. Omah Lay’s kit, inspired by his debut album "Boy Alone," brings his unique style to FC 25.

Australian trio Rüfüs Du Sol, known for their electronic dance music, also designed kits featuring a new “Sol” logo that serves as the jersey's front sponsor. The group commented, “We’ve always been fans of the series, so having our song and kit in FC 25 is a real milestone.”

Lastly, Mexican artist Natanael Cano’s kit features a reference to his hometown, with coordinates from Hermosillo, Sonora, on the back.

All of these artist kits will be available in the Football Ultimate Team of FC 25 starting in March. Each kit is sold separately, while J Balvin’s kits are available individually or as a bundle.

Jennie's first studio album

K-Pop star Jennie has released her highly anticipated debut studio album, "Ruby," under the ODDATELIER/Columbia Records label.

"Ruby," co-produced by Jennie, includes her latest single, “like Jennie, ” as well as previously released tracks like “ExtraL” (ft. Doechii), “Mantra,” “ZEN” and “Love Hangover” (ft. Dominic Fike). This meticulously crafted 15-track album also features collaborations with global artists such as Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis. The album brings together a variety of genres, showcasing Jennie's growth as an artist and her unique musical identity on the global stage.

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, Indio, California, U.S., April 12, 2019. (Getty Images)

Jennie shared her thoughts on the album:

This album means a lot to me because I’m telling my own story, using my own voice and vision as a solo artist. Inspired by Shakespeare’s "As You Like It," the album explores themes of birth, love, faith and reaching the peak. The opening of the theater curtain symbolizes a new chapter in my musical career. Working on this album was an invaluable process for me, allowing me to grow as an artist and find my true voice.”

Anıl Piyancı, The Nova's collab

Turkish rap artist Anıl Piyancı continues his prolific work with a new single titled “Siren,” a collaboration with The Nova, set to release in March under the Sony Music Türkiye label. The song, with its striking lyrics and powerful delivery, is expected to capture the attention of music lovers quickly. The track was written by Anıl Piyancı and The Nova, with its dynamic arrangement by Selman Kaba creating an immersive atmosphere.

Turkish rap artists Anıl Piyancı (R) and The Nova. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The track features mixing by Chamureal and mastering by Atakan Atik, while The Nova also handled the artwork and video production. “Siren” represents the energetic collaboration between Anıl Piyancı and The Nova, showcasing their mastery of rap music. The song will be available on all digital platforms.