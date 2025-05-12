Emir Can Iğrek, a talented artist known for his exceptional songwriting, has once again captivated his audience with his latest release, "Elmas" ("Diamond"). With a simple yet powerful musical arrangement, the song brings together acoustic guitar, piano and string instruments, creating an emotionally deep experience. The piece not only evokes profound emotion but also delivers a powerful message to anyone facing difficult times.

"Elmas" is dedicated to those who, like diamonds, have hardened their hearts in response to life’s challenges. It promises to hold a special place in both Emir Can Iğrek’s career and the hearts of his fans. The music video, shot in an auto repair shop in Seyrantepe, Istanbul, as well as in Riva, beautifully reflects the song's spirit. Its minimalist and striking atmosphere enhances the overall impact. The video is directed by Tolga Akış.

"Elmas" was released on May 9 under the Hypers Music label and is available on all platforms.

Unifying power

I will never stop emphasizing the universal power of music to unite people. I've written many times about the need for cultures to come closer and for societies to harmonize with similar emotions. This week, I'd like to share a remarkable story from Dubai, one of the Middle East’s most popular tourist destinations. Here, a Turkish entrepreneur has taken on the mission of promoting Turkish music, culture and people.

Ahmet Çınar, Turkish entrepreneur who has taken on the mission of promoting Turkish music, culture and people. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Ahmet Çınar, a businessperson who first encountered the piano at the age of 5, has always maintained his love for music despite the demands of his business life. Over time, he embraced the mission of introducing Türkiye's music and culture to the people of Dubai. How does he do this? Every Tuesday, he opens the doors of his home in the Jumeirah area to people from around the world. Sitting at the piano, he plays music for hours, joined by a diverse group of musicians from various genres. Ahmet Çınar does not charge a penny for these events; instead, he offers guests unlimited refreshments, embodying Turkish hospitality. Through both his music and generosity, he represents his country to the world.

When I first heard of this, I had a long phone conversation with Ahmet about music. I hope my first trip to Dubai coincides with a Tuesday so I can experience one of these nights firsthand. It's not unusual to meet renowned musicians, including those who have performed with Andrea Bocelli’s orchestra. The heart of the evening is always music, with everyone contributing to the performance. In short, music is food for the soul, and sometimes, it comes to life in the home of a person like Ahmet, who plays with heart and soul.

Bengü Beker’s debut

Bengü Beker, one of the rising voices in Turkish pop, has made a significant impact with her singles, most notably with the hit song "Sana Yıldızları Ödediğimden." She has now released her debut album "Bir Yol Bu," produced once again by Mabel Matiz. The album features 12 tracks, with the lead single "Vaktimiz Dar Sevgilim" emerging as a potential classic. The song’s layered production, powerful vocals and striking lyrics make it a prime example of a modern Turkish pop ballad.

Turkish singer Bengü Beker. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The music video for "Vaktimiz Dar Sevgilim" was directed by Berk Kuruçay. In addition to Bengü Beker, the song features Mabel Matiz’s vocals on "Siyah İncim," while Turkish pop star Selin Geçit provides vocals for the synth-disco track "Ve Çocuk Dans Etti." Other notable songs on the album include the unforgettable 90s classic "Bu Şarkılar Senin İçin," featuring lyrics by Zeynep Talu and music by Garo Mafyan, re-arranged by Emre Malikler. Additionally, "Bu Aşk" is a collaboration between Mabel Matiz and Mete Özgencil.