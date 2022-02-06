The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Art (IKSV) will host Australian rock band Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in Istanbul in August as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

The concert will take place at Parkorman on Aug. 21 and tickets will go on sale Feb. 14, IKSV said in a statement on Friday.

Australian singer and songwriter Nick Cave will be visiting Istanbul after his 2018 concert as part of the Istanbul Jazz Festival, the statement added.

Known for their unforgettable live performances and songs such as "Red Right Hand," "Into My Arms" and "Jubilee Street," Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have recorded 17 studio albums since their first album "From Here to Eternity" was released in 1984, the IKSV said.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds perform at the 25th Istanbul Jazz Festival at Küçükçiftlik Park, Istanbul, Turkey, July 10, 2018. (Courtesy of IKSV)

"Their latest album, 'Ghosteen,' is considered one of The Bad Seeds’ best," it said. "The band’s albums have sold more than 5 million copies around the world, and their influence on the music world has been profound and wide-ranging," the statement added.

Cave, who is also a composer, screenwriter, poet and actor, recorded "Carnage" with Warren Ellis, a member of The Bad Seeds, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The IKSV is a nonprofit cultural organization founded by Turkish entrepreneur and philanthropist Nejat Eczacıbaşı in 1972. It regularly organizes music, film and theater festivals in an effort to cultivate the cultural life of Istanbul.