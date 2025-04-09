American pop rock band OneRepublic will take the stage in Istanbul as part of their tour for the new album "Artificial Paradise."

According to a statement from Beşiktaş Cultural Center (BKM), the concert will be held on April 30 at Maximum Uniq Open-Air, organized by BKM.

Formed in Colorado in 2002, OneRepublic rose to international fame with their 2007 breakout single “Apologize,” which was later remixed by Timbaland and became a global hit. The band is known for blending emotional lyrics with polished pop-rock production and has released several chart-topping singles including “Counting Stars,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.”

The group includes lead vocalist and songwriter Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keyboardist Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. Tedder is also a prolific producer and songwriter who has worked with artists such as Beyonce, Adele, and Taylor Swift.

"Artificial Paradise," their latest album, marks a new chapter in the band’s evolution, featuring a more experimental sound while staying true to their melodic roots.