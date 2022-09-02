Masters and young classical music stars will meet art lovers at the Opus Music Festival, which will be held in Türkiye's resort town Bodrum on Sept. 9-10. The festival, to be held in Bodrum Castle, aims to show that life has started again after the COVID-19 pandemic and that the world is improving with great cultural cooperation.

Naz Irem Türkmen will perform at the Opus Music Festival. (AA)

Opus Music Festival has been designed considering that live cultural events and travels, especially concerts, came to a standstill during the pandemic that shook the whole world and life. The world-famous opera singer Burak Bilgili is the artistic director of this important and meaningful festival, which will be held for the first time, and Ozan Göktan is the general coordinator.

As part of the festival, the 120-year-old German State Opera Chamber Orchestra (Berlin Deutsche Oper Kammer Orchestra) will perform on Sept. 10 under the baton of Turkish conductor Gürel Aykal. Two Turkish soloists, Burcu Hancı (soprano) and Burak Bilgili (bass-baritone), will also participate in the concert and showcase Türkiye's values and present to the whole world through cultural collaborations.

Ilyun Bürkev will perform at the Opus Music Festival. (AA)

The festival aims to demonstrate that one of the most important elements of resilience and reaching a bright future is productive youth and draws attention to the potential of the young population in Türkiye.

Accordingly, on Sept. 9, three girls, who made Türkiye proud with their success, will take the stage with the big orchestra. Art lovers will meet pianists Ilyun Bürkev and Ayşe Cemre Ağırgöl along with violinist Naz Irem Türkmen at 8 p.m. at Bodrum Castle.

The symbol of the festival is the "cactus" that grows naturally in and around Bodrum. The Cactus is a plant that experts say can become an "environmental hero" in areas where air pollution levels are high, with its ability to collect carbon dioxide. It also reduces deterioration in lands devoid of forests and vegetation. In addition, due to their resistance to fires, they are also used to create walls between forested areas, preventing possible fire.