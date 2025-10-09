Famed Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard will bring his unique folk-rock sound to Türkiye next month.

The Oscar-winning singer will perform concerts on Nov. 11 at Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM and on Nov. 13 at MEB Sura in the capital Ankara.

Hansard began his career in the early 1980s playing music on the streets of Dublin. In 1990, he founded The Frames, quickly becoming one of Ireland’s prominent musicians.

The Frames achieved national success with their albums Fitzcarraldo (1996) and Burn the Maps (2004), sharing the stage with legends like Bob Dylan.

Hansard gained international fame in 2006 with the lead role in the film "Once." He won an Oscar for the film’s unforgettable song "Falling Slowly," performed with Czech-Icelandic singer-songwriter Marketa Irglova.

The story was later adapted into "Once The Musical" on Broadway, which won eight Tony Awards.

Hansard has toured worldwide with albums such as "Rhythm and Repose," "Didn't He Ramble" and his latest, "This Wild Willing."

He has also performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House.