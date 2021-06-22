Japan's Olympic venues ready to host Tokyo 2020 Games

From a state-of-the-art aquatics center to a historic martial arts arena whose roof resembles Mount Fuji, Tokyo's Olympic sites are ready for action after a year's virus delay.

The 43 venues are located in two main areas: the "Tokyo Bay Zone" in the capital's busy port district and the more central "Heritage Zone," incorporating several sites from the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Coronavirus rules announced Monday mean a maximum of 10,000 spectators will be allowed at each venue, though sponsors and Olympic officials may slightly swell that figure.

AP Photo