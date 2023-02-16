American rock band Pearl Jam raffled off a signed poster from their concert in Istanbul in 1996 to raise money for the victims of last week’s two devastating earthquakes that ravaged southeastern Türkiye and Syria.

The band said on its website: "In an effort to raise support for organizations working in the region, we are offering fans a chance to win a 2018 XL reissue of Pearl Jam's 1996 tour poster from Istanbul, signed by all five current members of Pearl Jam."

The poster of the Istanbul concert reprinted in 2018 will be presented to the winning donor.

The winner of the fundraiser will be announced on March 6.

Earlier, American heavy metal band Metallica's foundation donated $250,000 to assist relief efforts for the devastating quakes, in which over 36,000 people died, according to the latest figures.

The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes hit within a span of less than 10 hours. With an epicenter in Kahramanmaraş province, they affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.