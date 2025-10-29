Russian musician Peter Theremin has been traveling internationally to introduce the Theremin, a pioneering contactless musical instrument invented in 1919 by his great-grandfather, Russian physicist Lev Theremin.

Theremin organizes free performances to connect audiences with the instrument that bears his family name, aiming to raise global awareness of its distinct sound and versatile applications.

After performing in numerous countries to promote the Theremin, he has spent the past year in Türkiye, collaborating with the Russian Music Museum in Ankara. His concerts have taken place in Ankara, Istanbul, Nevşehir, Şanlıurfa and Çanakkale. Most recently, in partnership with Hitit University Faculty of Fine Arts and Vakıf 19, he performed in Çorum, bringing the Theremin to local music enthusiasts. He also had the unique opportunity to play at the historic Hattuşa Ancient City in the Boğazkale district.

During these events, Peter screened a roughly half-hour documentary about his great-grandfather Lev Theremin and the invention of the Theremin, followed by a live performance on the instrument.

Russian musician Peter Theremin plays the Theremin at the Hattuşa Ancient City, Çorum, central Türkiye, Oct. 27, 2025. (AA Photo)

Using the Theremin beyond the stage

Peter Theremin’s performances feature works such as "Bir Başkadır Benim Memleketim" ("My Homeland Is Different") and a Turkish march. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), he emphasized his dedication to promoting the Theremin worldwide – not only because it carries his family name but also because he deeply admires it as a musician.

“I feel a responsibility for how the instrument, developed by my family, is perceived and used globally,” he said. “I want to introduce the Theremin to the world in the most accurate way possible.”

Peter has performed in countries including France, Germany, Lithuania, Belarus, Japan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye. He also enjoys performing compositions from past centuries and experimenting with electronic music. “I don’t just use the Theremin on stage; it’s also part of film projects because of the unique sounds it can produce. I try to combine it with unusual instruments from different cultures,” he explained.

Continuously expanding his repertoire, Peter has begun incorporating traditional Turkish music into his performances. “I came to Türkiye for the first time last year. I traveled to various cities and listened to local music. I want to create a project based on Turkish music,” he added.

Bridging Russian and Turkish cultures

Aliona Palazhchenko, founder of the Ankara Russian Music Museum and organizer of Peter Theremin’s Turkish concerts, highlighted his role in promoting cultural exchange.

“Peter embodies Russian culture, history and traditions. His genuine interest in Türkiye and his willingness to explore multiple cities and historic sites with our organization are wonderful. Unlike many European instruments, the Theremin’s delicate nuances suit the subtleties of Turkish music,” she said.

Palazhchenko added that if Peter records a Turkish music album using the Theremin, it could serve as a living and enduring cultural bridge between Türkiye and Russia.