Renowned Russian pianist of Azerbaijani descent Riad Mammadov performed for the first time in Türkiye at the elegant Bayou Villas, captivating the audience with a carefully curated repertoire that bridged classical, jazz and traditional Azerbaijani musical styles.

During the concert, Mammadov presented major pieces from both classical and jazz traditions. Highlights included Johannes Brahms’ "Op. 117: Intermezzo No. 1" and "Scherzo Op. 4," Keith Jarrett’s "Encore" and "Tokyo, Nov. 14, 1976," Michel Petrucciani’s "Brazilian Like" and Johann Sebastian Bach’s "Partita No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 826."

In addition to these well-known works, Mammadov performed his own compositions, "The Letter" and "The Morning After." The program also featured Claude Debussy’s "Jardins sous la Pluie" ("Gardens in the Rain"), enriching the evening with Impressionist color.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), he said: “I feel at home in Türkiye. It’s like my second home.”

Reflecting on the concert program, Mammadov noted that he included a range of German classical works, particularly by his favorite composer, Johannes Brahms. “These two Brahms pieces are actually very contrasting. One was composed when he was just 20 years old and the other as he was preparing to bid farewell to life. We then shifted from classical to jazz during the concert,” he said.

“Since childhood, Keith Jarrett has been my favorite jazz artist. I also included works by the French composer Michel Petrucciani,” he added.

Mammadov explained that the second half of the concert focused on his original compositions, which are deeply rooted in mugham – a traditional Azerbaijani musical form closely connected to Turkish folk music. “Because this style is so closely tied to Turkish musical traditions, I felt it would resonate with the audience here. I prepared this repertoire specifically for this concert – it had never been performed before. It was a special set created for this beautiful venue,” he shared.

Mammadov emphasized the close friendships he has formed in Türkiye, saying: “During my studies at the Moscow State Conservatory, I met many Turkish friends – from Izmir, Ankara, Istanbul and other parts of Türkiye. We share a very close bond and that’s very important to me.”

Expressing a strong desire to return for future performances, he added: “I truly feel at home here. This place is like my second home. The language, the warmth of the people – everything makes me feel a deep love for this country.”

About Riad Mammadov

Born in Baku in 1989, Riad Mammadov is a pianist, composer and musicologist of Azerbaijani descent. A graduate of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, he is known for blending classical music, jazz and traditional Azerbaijani mugham into a unique genre known as jazz-mugham.

In addition to performing with major orchestras and at international festivals, Mammadov has conducted academic research on hybrid musical genres. His recent works include albums such as "Vekil Rüyalar II" and "Aziza’yı Beklerken" ("Waiting for Aziza"), which further establish him as an innovative voice in contemporary music.