The legendary rock band Pink Floyd is set to be celebrated at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) Turkcell Stage for an unforgettable concert. According to an announcement from Zorlu PSM, tribute bands will take the stage on April 25.

This special concert, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic "Pulse" tour, will feature some of the band's most beloved tracks from their classic albums. The setlist will include songs from "The Division Bell," "The Wall," "The Dark Side of the Moon" and "Wish You Were Here" – some of Pink Floyd's most influential works.

Additionally, fans will be treated to live renditions of the band's 1967 hit "Astronomy Domine," as well as the much-loved "Not Now John," which gained significant popularity among fans. This concert promises to be a memorable evening for all Pink Floyd enthusiasts.