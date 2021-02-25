Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Migrants try to evade Libyan Coast Guard to flee country

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Feb 25, 2021 1:06 pm +03 +03:00

Aside from the harsh weather conditions people trying to flee the country race against the Libyan Coast Guard, which has been trained and equipped by Europe to keep migrants away from its shores.

Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat, Feb. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

In the last few days alone the Libyans had thwarted eight rescue attempts by the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO rescue vessel, harassing and threatening its crew in the international waters of the central Mediterranean where 160 people have died so far this year.

Sandrine, 33, from Cameroon, holds her 3-month-old son Moise moments before leaving the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel in the Sicilian port of Empedocle, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wrapped in blankets wait on the deck of the Spanish NGO Open Arms boat to disembark after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A migrant steps on the ground barefoot in the Sicilian port of Empedocle, Italy after being rescued, Feb 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Santa, 25, originally from the Ivory Coast, clutches her 5-year-old daughter Timi's arm to prevent her from falling into the water, after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Rescuers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, Alberto Agrelo and Alejandro Samper, embrace in a gesture of encouragement as they prepare for a possible rescue on a dingy in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Sita Yakita, 16, from Guinea Conakry lies in the infirmary while Juanfe, the doctor on board the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel, performs an ultrasound scan to see her unborn child after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Santa, 25, from the Ivory Coast and her 5-year-old daughter Timi, wearing a thermal cap on her head, undergo an antigen test to ensure that they are not carriers of the coronavirus after being rescued, Feb. 16, 2021.

Bamba Bourahima (C), 14, from the Ivory Coast waits to receive a life vest as rescuer Alberto Agrelo distributes them to all the migrants aboard an overcrowded rubber boat after being rescued, Feb. 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A woman holds a 3-month-old baby as migrants and refugees of different African nationalities wait for assistance on an overcrowded rubber boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Migrants and refugees of different African nationalities are seen barefoot in an overcrowded rubber boat as they wait for assistance from the rescue vessel of Open Arms, Feb. 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People wait for assistance aboard a rubber boat on the open sea.

(AP Photo)

"Erri," 49, from Bilbao in Spain, the chief mate of the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel, analyses the latest data on the ship's position and direction during a watch a few hours before dawn in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Five-year-old Timi sleeps between the blankets at her mother's feet, basking in the warmth of the sun's rays after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.