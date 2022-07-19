Pink Martini, a legendary band of eclectic and acoustic-oriented sounds, will meet their fans in Turkey with a unique concert that will take place at Istanbul’s Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Stage on July 26 as part of their Europe Tour.

The band has managed to draw a huge fan base in Turkey through their successful albums "Sympathique," "Hang on Little Tomato," "Hey Eugene!," "Splendor in the Grass," "Joy to the World," "1969," "A Retrospective," "Get Happy" and "Dream A Little Dream." In their latest studio album, the band included the famous Turkish song "Aşkım Bahardı" (“My Love Was the Spring”) as a pleasant surprise for their Turkish fans.

Storm Large and members of Pink Martini.

The songs of Pink Martini, who describe themselves as "music archaeologists bringing together melodies and rhythms from different corners of the world and present them in a modern form," were also featured in many TV series and films, from "La Casa De Papel" to "The West Wing" to "Desperate Housewives."

Performing the most enjoyable tracks from the love songs of the samurai to Cuban music of the 1930s, from the French chansons to Brazilian street songs, the ensemble will delight fans with the hot vocals of China Forbes and Storm Large, rich repertoires and surprises.

The tickets for the concert can be purchased through the website of biletix.

Pink Martini was founded as an orchestra in Portland in 1994 by Thomas M. Lauderdale, a Harvard graduate who studied classical piano. Lauderdale's Harvard classmate Forbes joined the ensemble in 1995.

Thomas M. Lauderdale (L), Storm Large (C) and China Forbes.

As soon as they released their debut album "Sympathique" in 1997, the band became an international phenomenon, with nominations in the categories of "Song of the Year" and "Best Breakout Artist" in France's Victoires de la Musique awards.

Their second album, "Hang on Little Tomato," in 2004, was number one on Amazon's album sales list. The group's third album, "Hey Eugene!" was included in the top 30 albums on Billboard's list of best-selling albums and became number one for the second time on the Amazon album sales list.

The ensemble, which received great interest from concert organizers in Turkey, showed their love for the country by putting the pictures they took during their Turkish tour on their "Hang on Little Tomato" album. Giving their first concert in Europe at the Cannes Film Festival, Pink Martini has been performing sold-out shows in countries like France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece and Lebanon.