From a high-energy pop showdown in Istanbul to massive arena shows and a legendary rock band returning for a stadium spectacle, several major concert announcements are already shaping Türkiye’s 2026 live music scene.

Red Bull SoundClash returns

One of the world’s most exciting music showdowns, Red Bull SoundClash, is making its return. On April 10, the event will take place at Volkswagen Arena, where two powerful names of Turkish pop music – Hadise and Murat Boz – will face off on separate stages in a unique musical clash. The winner of the night, where old friends become rivals, will be determined by the audience’s applause.

Known worldwide for its distinctive concert format, Red Bull SoundClash will reunite music lovers at Volkswagen Arena on April 10, 2026. With the concept “2 Artists, 2 Stages, 1 Winner,” the musical duel will see Hadise and Murat Boz take the microphone for a series of live performance challenges.

In this format – adding a new dimension to the traditional concert experience – the two artists will perform on opposing stages throughout the night. The event will consist of five rounds. In the opening round, both artists will warm up the stage with their own hit songs. They will then reinterpret tracks in their own styles during the cover round, take over each other’s performances in the “take over” segment, where songs switch hands halfway through and perform their hits in entirely different musical genres.

A highlight of the night will be the “Wildcard” round, unique to Red Bull SoundClash. In this segment, Hadise and Murat Boz will try to shift the course of the battle by bringing surprise guest artists onto the stage. Ultimately, the winner will be decided by the crowd, with applause measured by a decibel meter.

Murat Boz described the upcoming performance as a completely different experience: “Hadise and I have shared the same stages for years, but Red Bull SoundClash is a completely different experience. This time, it won’t be friendship speaking on stage. The performance will. The applause will show who is stronger.”

Hadise also shared her excitement ahead of the historic encounter: “The Red Bull SoundClash stage requires risk, and I like taking risks. I’ll have surprises that will amaze the audience.”

Soner Sarıkabadayı keeps his tour

One of Turkish pop music’s most powerful voices, Soner Sarıkabadayı, is continuing his Türkiye tour without missing a beat. Traveling city by city, the successful artist meets thousands of fans at each performance.

At every concert, attendees fill the halls and sing along to Sarıkabadayı’s hit songs. The shows are filled with both emotional moments and energetic highlights, as the artist delivers unforgettable performances with his strong repertoire and stage presence.

Soner Sarıkabadayı performs on stage. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Sarıkabadayı will continue his concert marathon across Türkiye, bringing his music to new cities throughout the tour.

Manifest announces 4 concerts

Pop group Manifest has begun announcing its upcoming concerts, revealing plans for a four-night run in Istanbul.

The group, consisting of Esin Bahat, Hilal Yelekçi, Lidya Pınar, Mina Solak, Sueda Uluca and Zeynep Sude Oktay, will perform for four consecutive days in the city.

The popular Turkish group is set to meet fans at Ülker Arena on May 15, 16, 17 and 18. Manifest is preparing special surprises for the arena shows, with tickets going on sale March 4.

With renewed stage production and a powerful repertoire, the group’s Istanbul concerts are expected to attract a total of around 50,000 attendees over four nights.

Scorpions send message to Turkish fans

Legendary rock band Scorpions, one of the giants of rock history, will perform in Istanbul on June 24, 2026, with the concert organized by BKM at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium.

Ahead of the show, the band sent a special video message to fans in Türkiye. The group’s iconic lead vocalist, Klaus Meine, appeared on camera from the recording studio wearing his signature beret and timeless stage style to address Turkish fans.

The singer said: “Hello Türkiye! This is Klaus Meine from Scorpions. We can’t wait to see you in Istanbul on June 24. Don’t miss it, because we will rock you like a hurricane.”

The “hurricane” reference is a clear nod to the band’s globally recognized anthem "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and a strong hint at the high-energy stadium atmosphere expected that night in Istanbul.

Formed in 1965 in Hanover, Scorpions have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are widely considered one of the most powerful live rock bands. With timeless hits such as "Wind of Change," "Still Loving You," "No One Like You" and “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” the band continues to draw audiences across generations.

The Istanbul concert will take place as part of the "60th Anniversary – Coming Home World Tour," celebrating six decades of the band’s legacy. The show promises to bring Scorpions’ 60-year stage heritage, massive stadium production, and signature high-energy performance to Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium.