Türkiye's Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) rejoiced in the southwestern district of Diyarbakır as part of the "Sur Culture Road Festival" after a 13-year hiatus.

The festival, which is being held in Diyarbakır for the first time, will hold the dynamics of the city with numerous activities that will last nine days.

The second day of the festival hosted the CSO with the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Governor's Office, and the Metropolitan Municipality in Diyarbakır, and the ensemble received a standing ovation.

Participation in the concert, conducted by conductor Cemi'i Can Deliorman and soloist of violinist Cihat Aşkın, was intense.

Türkiye's Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) receives standing ovation after their performance in the southwestern district of Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2022. (DHA Photo)

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan said that he was very happy that the people of the city showed great interest in the festival.

Those who came to listen to the orchestra expressed their satisfaction with the cultural movement.

The orchestra met with art goers last time in Diyarbakır as part of the "Anatolian Tour" that was held in 2009. The people showed great interest in the concert given at Sezai Karakoç Culture and Congress Center.