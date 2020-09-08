Typhoon Haishen wreaks havoc in Japan, South Korea

Police wearing blue suits conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in the village of Shiiba in Miyazaki prefecture, Japan, Sept. 8, 2020, after Typhoon Haishen grazed the southern Japanese island of Kyushu the day before. The powerful typhoon went on to lash South Korea on Sept. 7 after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left up to eight people dead or missing.

(AFP Photo)