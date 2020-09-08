Typhoon Haishen wreaks havoc in Japan, South Korea

Police wearing blue suits conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in the village of Shiiba in Miyazaki prefecture, Japan, Sept. 8, 2020, after Typhoon Haishen grazed the southern Japanese island of Kyushu the day before. The powerful typhoon went on to lash South Korea on Sept. 7 after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left up to eight people dead or missing.
An electronic signboard shows the cancellations of domestic flights due to the approaching typhoon at the arrival hall of the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020. The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week damaged buildings, caused blackouts in nearly half a million homes and injured 20 people on southern Japanese islands before heading to South Korea on Monday.
A satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Typhoon Haishen barreling toward Japan's main southwestern island of Kyushu, Sept. 6, 2020. The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week has unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.