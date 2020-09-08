Daily Sabah logo

Typhoon Haishen wreaks havoc in Japan, South Korea

by daily sabah Sep 08, 2020 11:12 am +03 +03:00

A road damaged by typhoon Haishen is pictured in Ulsan, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police wearing blue suits conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in the village of Shiiba in Miyazaki prefecture, Japan, Sept. 8, 2020, after Typhoon Haishen grazed the southern Japanese island of Kyushu the day before. The powerful typhoon went on to lash South Korea on Sept. 7 after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left up to eight people dead or missing.

(AFP Photo)

The roof of a car factory destroyed by strong winds caused by Typhoon Haishen is seen in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Kyodo via Reuters)

High waves triggered by Typhoon Haishen crash against the coast in Kagoshima, Kagoshima prefecture, in southwestern Japan, Sept. 6, 2020.

(Kyodo via Reuters)

Windows are taped in preparation for the expected powerful winds due to the approaching Typhoon Haishen at a Daimaru department store in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Sept. 6, 2020.

(Kyodo via Reuters)

High waves caused by Typhoon Haishen crash against a seawall in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Yonhap via Reuters)

High waves caused by Typhoon Haishen crash against a seawall in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A tree felled by strong winds caused by Typhoon Haishen is seen in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Kyodo via Reuters)

A man directs traffic on a road submerged by rains from typhoon Haishen in Sokcho, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An SUV vehicle drives on a road submerged by rains from typhoon Haishen in Gangneung, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A vehicle damaged by a landslide caused by typhoon Haishen is pictured in Geoje, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Men look at a road submerged by rains from typhoon Haishen in Ulsan, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

High waves triggered by Typhoon Haishen crash against the coast of Amami Oshima island, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, Sept. 5, 2020.

(Kyodo via Reuters)

A street and seafood restaurants submerged by typhoon Haishen are pictured in Gangneung, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Yonhap via Reuters)

A vehicle damaged by a landslide caused by typhoon Haishen is pictured in Geoje, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Yonhap via Reuters)

A landslide-hit apartment is seen in Geoje, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020, as Typhoon Haishen approaches.

(Geoje City Hall handout via AFP Photo)

The site of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, where local media say four people are missing, is seen in Shiiba Town, Miyazaki prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Kyodo via Reuters)

A general view shows a collapsed house in the aftermath of Typhoon Haishen in Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, Sept. 7, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A destroyed roof lies on a street after Typhoon Haishen hit Kyushu island overnight in Fukuoka, Japan, Sept. 7, 2020.

(EPA Photo)

A riverside park near the Taehwa River is flooded by heavy rains caused by Typhoon Haishen in Ulsan, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Police wearing blue suits conduct search and rescue operations at the site of a landslide in the village of Shiiba in Miyazaki prefecture, Japan, Sept. 8, 2020, after Typhoon Haishen grazed the southern Japanese island of Kyushu the day before.

(AFP Photo)

A man takes a photo in front of a wall of sea waves brought on by Typhoon Haishen in the eastern port city of Sokcho, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Men stand on a street submerged by Typhoon Haishen in Gyeongju, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Work is underway to pump water out of an inundated street in the eastern port city of Gangneung, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020, as Typhoon Haishen brought heavy rains to the region.

(EPA Photo)

Mud and silt from a landslide cover a parking lot beside an apartment in Geoje, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020, as Typhoon Haishen approaches.

(Geoje City Hall handout via AFP Photo)

Debris including plastics washed up by Typhoon Haishen is seen at a port in Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Kyodo via Reuters)

An electronic signboard shows the cancellations of domestic flights due to the approaching typhoon at the arrival hall of the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020. The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week damaged buildings, caused blackouts in nearly half a million homes and injured 20 people on southern Japanese islands before heading to South Korea on Monday.

(AP Photo)

Local residents wearing protective face masks take refuge at a site acting as an evacuation center, as Typhoon Haishen approaches southwestern Japan, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Kagoshima, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, Sept. 6, 2020.

(Kyodo/via Reuters)

Commuters walk against strong wind caused by Typhoon Haishen in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man clears branches brought down by strong winds caused by Typhoon Haishen in central Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Typhoon Haishen barreling toward Japan's main southwestern island of Kyushu, Sept. 6, 2020. The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week has unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.

(NASA via AP)

