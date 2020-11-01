The Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Concert Hall and Choir Study Buildings in the capital Ankara are gearing up for two spectacular gala opening concerts on Dec. 3-4. They will be followed by the orchestra's seasonal program.

The culture and art venue will host a variety of rich selection, ranging from classical music to traditional music, world music and popular music, all year round.

Following the debut concerts on Dec. 3-4, CSO will start its new year concerts with a recital by pianist İdil Biret on Dec. 5. The CSO will then accompany maestro Nil Venditti and cellist Nil Kocamangil on Dec. 11, followed by maestro Antonio Pirolli and pianist Atakan Sarı on Dec. 18, maestro Cemi’i Can Deliorman and world-famous vocalist Buika on Dec. 25-26.

Located in the heart of the Turkish capital and in between Ankara Castle and Anıtkabir (the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk), the concert hall will continue to welcome the most esteemed orchestras and soloists from around the world, at various concerts hosted by the CSO, one of the oldest orchestras in the world.

The newly built campus consists of a 2,023-seat Great Hall, where CSO will perform; the 500-seat Blue Hall and 600-seat Historical CSO Hall, as well as restaurants, an exhibition hall and outdoor spaces. The venue was built as part of a Culture and Tourism Ministry project.