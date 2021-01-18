Istanbul’s Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) continues to allow enthusiasts to experience art from the comfort of their homes with its online platform PSM Online. The center will host young pianist Büşra Kayıkçı, a prominent representative of neoclassical music in Turkey, on its platform this time. The exclusive concert begins at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Kayıkçı, a versatile pianist who is active in various spheres of the art world, opens the doors to different worlds with her skills in neoclassical and minimalist piano. While she is getting ready to give an unforgettable performance to the audience, the artist prepares her repertoire with a dazzling simplicity of piano harmony for the performance.

The tickets for the concert can be bought from the Passo website for TL 12.5 ($1.65).