Being a young music prodigy may be a cliche in movies, but it is quite astonishing in real life. So, when Brigitte Xie fluently reads the music pages, plays Beethoven's Sonatina in F Major beautifully and has already secured a spot to perform at Carnegie Hall, all at the astounding age of four, one is justified to be amazed.

When Brigitte sits on the piano bench, the petite girl's feet dangle above the ground as her hands move gracefully across the keyboard.

With long brown hair in a ponytail and bow, she cast her dark eyes shyly downward when her mother, Nicole Sun, asked if she likes piano and if it was fun. "Yeah, fun," Brigitte replied.

4-year-old Brigitte Xie plays piano in downtown Stamford, Connecticut, U.S., July 31, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Brigitte's father, Tao Xie of Ridgefield, Connecticut, signed her up for piano lessons on Zoom about a year ago to give her something to do during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"At the beginning, I never expected that she's going to be a prodigy or anything," he said. "But yeah, it turns out it's amazing."

Brigitte was the youngest winner of the prestigious Elite International Music Competition, which earned her a spot at Carnegie Hall.

She was supposed to play at Carnegie Hall as part of the American Protege International Music Talent Competition in November 2020. That got postponed to this November and now to November 2022 due to COVID-19.

Brigitte's mother gives credit to her piano teacher, Felicia Feng Zhang.

"Brigitte came to me when she was just two months after three years old," her teacher said. "From the lessons, I observed she has a curious mind, and she loves to learn. We call that passion."