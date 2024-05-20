Renowned rap artist Gazapizm met his fans at a monumental concert at Volkswagen Arena, with contributions from Der Bremer. Performing at the launch concert of his fifth studio album, "Dönmek Için Eve," after a four-year hiatus, Gazapizm combined the album with a cinematic show in the concert’s first half, marking a first in Türkiye. Simultaneously with the concert, he premiered a feature film incorporating every song from the album. The event featured a massive 500-square-meter (5,380-square-foot) stage with a team of 90 people, 300 square meters of LED screens and 400 lighting pieces, all accompanied by thousands of attendees.

Meeting with the press before the concert, Gazapizm said: "In the concert's first half, we will watch a film simultaneously. It will be my first time experiencing such an event, but we're stepping onto a familiar stage. I predict it will be a historic evening with the audience." In the second half, Gazapizm performed his renowned songs consecutively, providing an extraordinary concert experience with an orchestra and choir.

Gazapizm, a leading figure in Turkish rap combines classical instruments with contemporary electronic sounds and his unique style giving each song a powerful touch. This fifth studio album reflects Gazapizm's journey, delving into his self-reflection and relationship with his past as he returns home at 35, having left at 14.

The lyrics offer listeners a profound emotional experience supported by original electronic infrastructures. The music features contributions from Okan Çam, Berkin Laleli, Ateş Berker Öngören and Gazapizm, with mixing by Okan Çam and mastering by Montano Mastering. Talented musicians like Ateş Berker Öngören, Sertaç Çevikkol, Asineth Fotini Kokkala, Erdal Eriş and Korhan Futacı also contributed to the album.

Gazapizm does not shy away from asking deep questions about reality in his album, explaining its significance with these words: "Until now, my works have always addressed the society, which led me to turn to myself. The result is this album, a very personal journey. I still don't know what home means to me; in this album, I am essentially searching for that."

With a total duration of 36 minutes and consisting of 12 songs, "Dönmek Için Eve" offers listeners an adventure showcasing Gazapizm’s most authentic self. Additionally, for the first time in Türkiye, the album is accompanied by a feature film featuring every song.

Jefe, a young rapper born in 2001, presents his new album "Milenyum" to music enthusiasts. (Photo courtesy of Jefe)

Jefe's 'Milenyum'

Jefe, a young rapper born in 2001, presents his new album "Milenyum" to music enthusiasts. Inspired by Vio's phrase "Millennium rapper brought the renaissance," this album comprises songs reflecting the abrupt mood swings of the 2000s generation. Jefe transforms the seismic events of the 2000s and the rapid changes of this century into modern and vandal music. The album represents the feelings and doubts of someone born and raised in this era, affected by events like the pandemic, economic crises and wars.

The modern aspect of the album is handled by innovative music visionaries like Pango, Uğur Öztürk, Okan Çam, and Montano Mastering, while the vandal side is immortalized and brought to life by artists like Cesx, Vasso, Chek and Case. The album's logo, a sketch of an expressionless face, was designed by Case Classico.

Opening with the song "Jön," the album continues with tracks like "Rari" and "Günümü Geceme Kat," gaining emotional depth with songs like "Çok Geç Kalmasan," "Aptal 1 Gençtim" featuring Mavi and "Baloncukları Say." The album concludes with hype rap performances like "Estarabim" by the duo NITRO and Jefe Motive and a soul-stirring finale with BGAA.

Onur Sevigen's new song "Deli 1," known for his innovative approach to the music world, will meet listeners on digital platforms. (Photo courtesy of Onur Sevigen)

Onur Sevigen's new song 'Deli 1'

Onur Sevigen's new song "Deli 1," known for his innovative approach to the music world, will meet listeners on digital platforms. The song, with its dance theme, reflects Sevigen's unique style and musical courage.

The London-based artist, who continued his music work in Türkiye during the pandemic, brings together darbuka and reggaeton influences in "Deli 1." With lyrics mixing Turkish and English, the song offers a vibrant atmosphere, preparing young listeners for summer excitement. Sevigen addresses societal prejudices and exclusion in the lyrics, raising a voice of rebellion through his music.

Additionally, the artist stands out by incorporating Anatolian instruments into Turkish pop music, successfully blending Eastern and Western musical styles with Western arrangements. "Deli 1," described as a breath of fresh air in Turkish and English music, harmonizes elements of R&B, hip-hop, rap, trap and pop.