Ukrainian children prep to go back to school amid ongoing war

Like children everywhere, returning to school in Ukraine comes with the excitement of reconnecting with friends mixed with an apprehension of teachers' demands.



The kids of school No. 21 now share a different common experience amid Russia's war: Every student has become familiar with the sound of an air raid siren and can distinguish between the sounds of anti-aircraft weapons and cruise missiles.

Surrounded by shards of broken glass and rubble 14-year-old Sofia Zhyr, sits at her desk in the remains of her classroom in the Chernihiv School #21, which was bombed by Russian forces on March 3, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

AP