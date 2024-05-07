American rapper Macklemore, who hit the music lists with his "Thrift Shop" in 2021, dropped a track addressing pro-Palestinian demonstrations, pledging to contribute all earnings from its sales to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In the song, the 40-year-old singer from Seattle said he is not voting for U.S. President Joe Biden in November's presidential election.

"The blood is on your hands, Biden; we can see it all," he raps in the song, which was released on Monday on his social media profiles.

The rap "Hind's Hall" is named after a Palestinian girl who was killed in an attack in Gaza. At protests at New York's elite Columbia University, pro-Palestinian students renamed a building they had occupied "Hind's Hall."

In the song, Macklemore raps about the recent protests at U.S. universities against Israel's actions in the Gaza war and in favor of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The hip-hop musician, who urges a cease-fire in the song, had already participated in a large pro-Palestinian demonstration in the U.S. capital, Washington D.C., in November.

Macklemore has often taken a political stance in his songs. The song "White Privilege II" referred to the black protest movement "Black Lives Matter."