Turkish rap artist Reckol, known for consistently delivering exceptional performances and music, has returned with his highly anticipated new single, "Kime Göre Neye Göre" ("According to Whom, According to What"). This track captivates listeners not only with its profound lyrics but also with its unique and powerful beat, showcasing Reckol's mastery over various musical elements and his artistic evolution.

As the creator of his own beats, Reckol achieves a perfect harmony between musical composition and lyrical depth. In "Kime göre neye göre," he challenges personal judgments, inviting listeners to explore the meaning behind his words. An artist who continually raises the bar, Reckol offers bold and original content in this song. His style pushes the boundaries of rap flow, encouraging his audience to delve deeper into the lyrics. The track is now available on all digital platforms.

Houseyounite's showcase

One of Türkiye’s leading record labels, Houseyounite, is gearing up for a significant launch at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), one of the world's largest and most influential electronic music events. At this event, Houseyounite aims to spotlight not only music but also pressing social issues, including women's rights, which are currently a hot topic in Türkiye.

To achieve this, Houseyounite is organizing an unforgettable night featuring some of the world’s most prominent female DJs. The event will take place at Lotti’s, located in The Hoxton Hotel, one of Amsterdam’s key venues. The lineup includes renowned DJs such as Juliet Sikora, Jenn Getz & Alfie, Dopia, Lady Deep, ELENOIR, ARAS, Nicole Martinez and MILA. This collective of powerful female artists, combined with Houseyounite’s unique approach to electronic music, is expected to attract significant attention from both music enthusiasts and those interested in the intersection of music and social awareness. The event has the potential to be one of the highlights of ADE week, further establishing Houseyounite's prominence in both musical and social contexts.

Full marks for 'Mona Lisa'

M. Lisa is a rising star in recent times. With hit songs like "Araba" ("Car") and "Ellerim Boş" ("My Hands Are Empty"), the young artist has garnered a substantial following on Spotify. Capitalizing on this momentum, she has swiftly prepared her debut album, released last week. Titled "Mona Lisa," the album features eight tracks, seven of which are penned by M. Lisa herself. Additionally, there is a duet with Motive, a leading figure in rap, on a track called "Rockstar."

The album has received top marks from critics. During our conversation, M. Lisa shared her excitement about releasing her first album and the thrill of seeing one of her dreams come true. Not only has she fulfilled her dream, but she has also created one of the best albums I’ve heard recently. Congratulations, M. Lisa!