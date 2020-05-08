Russia's Red Army Choir shot a video at home playing notes from Mehter, the Ottoman military band, in support of Turkey's fight with the novel coronavirus.

The video was directed by the choir's art director, Gen. Gennadiy Sachenyuk. It was shared on the Red Army Choir's social media accounts with the note, "With love and respect to the heroic Turkish nation."

The Russian and Turkish flags are unfurled at the start of the video with choir members singing and playing their instruments. A montage of the choir's concerts in Turkey plays in the background along with images of Turkey's efforts to disinfect historical and touristic areas.

The video also pays tribute to frontline health workers fighting COVID-19.

The video ends with the note. "Stay at home, Turkey."

Mehter used to perform on the battlefields to boost the morale of the army and unnerve enemies.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions. The pandemic has killed around 269,800 people worldwide, with total infections over 3.86 million, while more than 1.28 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.