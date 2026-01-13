Renowned minimalist pianist Evgeny Grinko is set to return to Türkiye in 2026 after a series of sold-out performances across Europe and the country.

Drawing inspiration from nature, cats, childhood memories and old fairy tales, Grinko will perform in several Turkish cities throughout March. He will open the tour on March 10 at the Ünal Baysan Cultural Center in Çorlu, before heading to Istanbul’s Bostancı Show Center on March 11 and the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center (ICEC) on March 13. The tour continues in Kayseri at the Kadir Has Performing Arts Center on March 15 and concludes on March 16 at Sivas’ 4 Eylül Cultural Center.