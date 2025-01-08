Sinead Campbell-Wallace will perform her first concert in Türkiye on Saturday.

The famous soprano, known for her impressive vocal clarity, will perform at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Cemal Resit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall.

CRR said Wallace, who was nominated for the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera and has won numerous international awards, will be accompanied by the CRR Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Nil Venditti.

The repertoire will feature works that combine the romantic, tragic and courageous stories of dramatic female heroines. The two-part performance, lasting approximately 100 minutes, will begin at 8 p.m. local time.

Wallace will present Giacomo Puccini’s "Preludio Sinfonico" in the first part of the concert and Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Scheherazade, Op. 35" in the second part.

She has performed on renowned stages like the Washington National Opera and Wigmore Hall.