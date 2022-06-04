The Republic Museum, also known as the second building of the Turkish Parliament, will host an exclusive concert by the Ankara State Classical Turkish Music Choir as part of the Culture Road Festival in the capital on Sunday.

The concert, which will be led by choirmaster Özgür Ulaş Doğanoğlu, will feature prominent musical pieces from various Turkish artists.

The Başkent Culture Road route will host more than 300 events and 1,500 artists at more than 70 venues belonging to different periods, including the pre-Republican, Republican era and contemporary Ankara until June 12.

The cultural route in the capital is 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles) long, starting at Ankara Castle and ending at the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO).