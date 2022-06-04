The Republic Museum, also known as the second building of the Turkish Parliament, will host an exclusive concert by the Ankara State Classical Turkish Music Choir as part of the Culture Road Festival in the capital on Sunday.
The concert, which will be led by choirmaster Özgür Ulaş Doğanoğlu, will feature prominent musical pieces from various Turkish artists.
The Başkent Culture Road route will host more than 300 events and 1,500 artists at more than 70 venues belonging to different periods, including the pre-Republican, Republican era and contemporary Ankara until June 12.
The cultural route in the capital is 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles) long, starting at Ankara Castle and ending at the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO).
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.