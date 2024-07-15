Under the leadership of Turkish CEO Ferman Doğan, the Seabreeze Resort Project has entered a new phase that is set to captivate the world.

In an exclusive phone interview, Doğan revealed that international megastars will gather in Azerbaijan, their brotherly country, for an unprecedented event.

Ricky Martin's participation has been confirmed with promotional banners already gracing Azerbaijan. Renowned DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan has already taken the stage. While Jennifer Lopez's participation remains tentative, ongoing discussions suggest strong prospects for her involvement.

The lineup of artists slated to perform reads like a who's who of the global music scene, promising an unforgettable spectacle. From Jason Derulo, Enigma and Craig David Presents TS5 to Nicole Scherzinger, David Foster & Katharine McPhee and The Jacksons, the event boasts an eclectic mix of talents spanning multiple genres and generations. With names like Ceza, Haddaway, Emin and Zvonkıy also on the bill, the SeaBreeze Resort Project aims to deliver an unparalleled experience that will resonate internationally.

American singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo. (Getty Images Photo)

"This project is unlike anything seen before," Doğan emphasized, noting that each global superstar will perform in succession. The magnitude of this initiative promises to make a significant international impact.

Mahmut Orhan is a Turkish DJ, producer and musician known for his deep house and nu-disco music styles. (Getty Images Photo)

The lineup includes diverse talents such as Imany, Jack Savoretti, the duo David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Ani Lorak, Jony, Jah Khalib, Mot and many more.