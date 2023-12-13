The famed manager of Rihanna, Akon, Puff Daddy, Usher and Pharrell Williams, Mani Nordine, arrived in Istanbul as an exclusive guest, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans and media alike.

Following a lavish dinner with friends at a luxurious restaurant, the illustrious manager retired to his accommodations, where he chose not to respond to questions from eager journalists. However, the purpose behind Nordine's visit to Türkiye has gradually come to light.

According to reports from Takvim, Nordine has been engaged in discussions within Istanbul for some time, presumably related to bringing Rihanna to the city. The global superstar singer is expected to participate in a special event scheduled for February.

This potential return marks a significant moment for Rihanna's connection with Türkiye. Approximately a decade ago, she delivered an unforgettable performance at Beşiktaş stadium, captivating thousands of fans who flocked to witness the international superstar in action.