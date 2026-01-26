Pop superstar Robbie Williams has surpassed the Beatles as the artist with the most No. 1 albums in the history of the British charts, sales trackers said Friday.

The news came a week after Williams released "Britpop," now officially his 16th U.K. chart-topping album.

"He's the one!" said the Official Charts Company, referencing the hit 1998 single "She's the One" by the former Take That frontman.

Since Williams, 51, started his chart-topping career with his 1997 solo debut, "Life Thru a Lens," he has sold an estimated 20 million albums in the U.K.

"Britpop" is his first in seven years.

"Not even the confident young 16-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent would have believed this were possible when he joined Take That back in 1990," Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot said in a statement.

"But here he is, on top of the world, the U.K.'s number 1 album artist - of all time!"

In his 35-year career, Williams has sold 80 million albums worldwide.

The Beatles now stand in second place on the British album chart-topping list with 15, followed by the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift, tied with 14, and Elvis Presley with 13.