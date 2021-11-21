A day in Turkey's biggest city, Istanbul

One integral part of the city are the many,
streetcats. This one rests next to a fisherman at Karaköy promenade, Nov. 6, 2021.
Istanbul's Eminönü district is one of the biggest commercial hubs of the city, having a wholesale store for almost everything you wish for. Kürkçü Han, seen here on Nov. 18, 2021, offers many shops for crafty people looking for yarn, felt and some fabric stores – all encapsulated in a historic building.
Street food is a big thing as well in this city, and with the changing seasons, the menu changes as well.
A seller roasts chestnuts and ears of corn as he waits for clients in the Eminönü district, Nov. 19, 2021.
