PHOTO GALLERY
A day in Turkey's biggest city, Istanbul

by Agencies Nov 21, 2021 12:48 pm +03 +03:00

A woman sits along the sea, enjoying the fresh autumn air of Istanbul, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Be it on a commute or just for fun (or both), people feed seagulls while riding one of the many ferries crossing the Bosphorus in the bustling city, Nov. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

One integral part of the city are the many,

and I mean, many

streetcats. This one rests next to a fisherman at Karaköy promenade, Nov. 6, 2021.

Every district has their bazaar on certain days, offering seasonal goods from all over the country. And now that it is fall, pumpkins can be found along with cauliflower and other delectable fruits and vegetables.

These two men attend to their customers in one such bazaar, Nov. 11, 2021.

Istanbul's Eminönü district is one of the biggest commercial hubs of the city, having a wholesale store for almost everything you wish for. Kürkçü Han, seen here on Nov. 18, 2021, offers many shops for crafty people looking for yarn, felt and some fabric stores – all encapsulated in a historic building.

(AP Photo)

If the hustle and bustle is too much, you can escape into the many mosques, churches and other places of worship to center yourself.

A woman sits in the Haghia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Nov. 7, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Street food is a big thing as well in this city, and with the changing seasons, the menu changes as well.

A seller roasts chestnuts and ears of corn as he waits for clients in the Eminönü district, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ferries sail across the Bosphorus towards the Eminönü district, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ferries sail along the Bosphorus as the sun rises over the city, Nov. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People feed seagulls while commuting on a ferry crossing the Bosphorus, Nov. 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Residential apartment buildings in the Cihangir neighborhood, Nov. 8, 2021.

People travel on a passenger ferry, with the Süleymaniye Mosque in the background during sunset, Nov. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People fishing on the Galata Bridge at sunset, with the Galata Tower in the background, Nov. 8, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man sits on a bench while painting at Kadköy pier, Nov. 10, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People walk along a busy street as a vendor arranges his wares, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People sit along a promenade on the Bosphorus in view of the Süleymaniye mosque as the sun sets, Nov. 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Ferries sail along the Bosphorus as the sun rises over the city, Nov. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

