British pop star Robbie Williams will perform in Türkiye this fall. This will be his first concert in Istanbul, the country’s cultural capital.

He will be performing on Oct. 7 at Istanbul's Festival Park Yenikap.

Williams, 50, who has been honored throughout his career with countless prestigious honors, such as the Brit Awards, is known not only for his music but also for his sincerity on stage and the special bond he enjoys with his fans.

The pop icon is known for hits such as "Let Me Entertain You," "Rock DJ," "Kids," "She's The One," "Feel" and "Angels." Tickets for his Istanbul concert will go on sale on Monday.

Williams gave his first concert in Türkiye in August 2023, in the Aegean resort city of Bodrum.