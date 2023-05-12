Glenn Hughes, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and former bassist and vocalist of Deep Purple, is bringing the legendary music of Deep Purple with his new project, "Glenn Hughes performs Deep Purple Classics Live."

The project serves as a tribute to the iconic rock band's rich history, musical legacy, and, most importantly, their status as one of the most beloved, influential, and successful rock groups.

The artist will meet their fans at Ankara METU Vişnelik on Oct. 6, and at Istanbul Maximum Uniq Open Air on Oct. 7.

Glenn Hughes will be accompanied on stage by Sıren Andersen (guitar), Ash Sheehan (drums), and Bob Fridzema (keyboard). As a special tribute to the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's legendary album "Burn," the band will also perform songs from this album during the shows.