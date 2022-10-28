Famous rock and roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis, who played a significant role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, died at the age of 87.
Famous for his flowing blond locks, rowdy piano beats and outrageous stage presence, the star best known for his classic "Great Balls of Fire" died of natural causes, his publicist told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Friday.
