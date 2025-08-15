On the evening of Aug. 23, globally acclaimed musician Sami Yusuf will perform his highly anticipated album “Ecstasy” for the first time live in Istanbul. The special concert will take place at Festival Park Yenikapı, with a portion of the proceeds donated to support humanitarian efforts amid the crisis in Palestine.

Majestic concert

Specially created for Istanbul, the concept "Ecstasy: Between Two Seas" promises to be Sami Yusuf’s most spectacular performance yet. Known for his captivating and large-scale shows, Yusuf will introduce tracks from his new album to Turkish audiences for the very first time. The concert is set to become a memorable night for both local fans and international visitors.

Choosing Istanbul as the debut city reflects Sami Yusuf’s profound artistic connection to both the city and its people. The concert will also feature several prominent Turkish artists and draw inspiration from Türkiye’s rich musical and poetic traditions. The event aims to bring together diverse global musical influences, creating a harmonious dialogue across different cultural expressions.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Sami Yusuf shared: “Here, ‘Between Two Seas,’ we will celebrate the genius of living musical traditions. We will immerse ourselves in their passionate worlds, tell their heartfelt stories, and gift the beauty of their music – alongside our own – to this generation and the ones to come.”

Special video

Ahead of the concert, Sami Yusuf surprised his fans by sharing a heartfelt video on social media, expressing his profound love and longing for Istanbul. This gesture highlights the special bond he feels with the city, making the event even more meaningful.

Humanitarian cause

Beyond its artistic significance, the “Ecstasy” concert will stand as an act of humanitarian solidarity. Sami Yusuf, together with the organizers Anadolu PSM, SIS Production and Kalyon Agency, announced that part of the ticket sales will be donated to support humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza, Palestine.

This unique evening, uniting music, culture and compassion, will take place on Aug. 23, 2025, at Festival Park Yenikapı, Istanbul. The concert is expected to draw thousands of attendees from Türkiye and around the world, promising an unforgettable experience.