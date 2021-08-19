Defined as one of the most distinguished chamber music ensembles, the Schumann Quartet will perform a concert at the Agora of Izmir, also known as the Agora of Smyrna, as part of the 34th International Izmir Festival on Aug. 24, according to a statement by Izmir Foundation for Culture Arts and Education (IKSEV).

The Schumann Quartet, consisting of Erik Schumann on violin, Ken Schumann on violin, Liisa Randalu on viola player and Mark Schumann on violoncello, will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet "La Malinconia" and Beethoven's String Quartet No. 14 and Aribert Reimann's "Adagio - In Memory of Schumann" in the concert, to be held in cooperation with IKSEV and Izmir Goethe Institute.

The fever of listeners will be measured at the entrance and their HES code, which provides information on whether a person is positive for the coronavirus, will be checked as part of the virus measures. Those who do not comply with the rules will not be allowed to enter even if they have a ticket.