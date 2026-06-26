Legendary German rock band Scorpions returned to Istanbul's iconic stadium after 33 years on Friday, greeting fans in Turkish and celebrating six decades of music as tens of thousands sang along to classics including "Wind of Change" during a sold-out concert.

Scorpions took the stage at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium as part of their Coming Home – 60 Years of Scorpions Tour, marking an emotional return to the same venue where they performed at the former İnönü Stadium in 1993.

Entering the stage alongside a Turkish flag, frontman Klaus Meine welcomed the crowd with "Iyi akşamlar Istanbul" ("Good evening, Istanbul"), drawing loud cheers from tens of thousands of fans.

Addressing the audience, Meine reflected on the band's six-decade journey, saying it was "amazing" to return to Istanbul and celebrate the milestone with Turkish fans.

The night's most memorable moment came during "Wind of Change," when the packed stadium joined the band in singing every word of the iconic anthem. Fans also lit up the venue during "Still Loving You," while classics including "The Zoo," "Send Me An Angel," "Big City Nights" and "Rock You Like A Hurricane" capped off the nearly three-hour performance.

Concluding the show, Meine thanked the audience and told the crowd, "We love you, Istanbul," as Scorpions celebrated one of the standout stops of their 60th anniversary world tour.