Prospective jurors for Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial next month will be questioned about their views on a range of topics, including kidnapping, drug trafficking, and sex trafficking, according to draft questionnaires submitted by the hip-hop mogul’s legal team.

Combs, 55, faces five criminal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Prosecutors accuse Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, of using his business empire to sexually abuse women from 2004 to 2024.

Jury selection for the trial, set to take place in federal court in New York City, will begin on May 5.

"The charges in this case involve allegations of kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution," the draft questionnaires state. "Is there anything about the nature of these allegations that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

This courtroom sketch shows Sean "Diddy" Combs standing as he is arraigned on superseding charges in front of Judge Arun Subramanian, at the federal court in the Manhattan borough, New York City, U.S., March 14, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The draft questionnaires also warn that graphic videos and photographs, depicting physical violence and sexually explicit scenes and language, could be presented as evidence during the trial.

Prosecutors allege the abuse included forcing women to participate in recorded sexual performances called "freak-offs" with male sex workers, some of whom were transported across state lines.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, founded Bad Boy Records and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G., and Usher into stars in the 1990s and 2000s.

Prosecutors have said Combs' success concealed a darker side, citing incidents such as a March 2016 episode in which he was captured on surveillance video kicking, dragging, and throwing a vase at a woman trying to leave a Los Angeles hotel.