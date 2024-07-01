Art must always be a force for creation, never for destruction. It should unite people across races, religions, and nations, enriching the beauty of our world. The greatest artist is undoubtedly God, who reveals countless forms of art in our daily lives. Artists strive to capture and reflect even a fraction of this divine creativity in their work. They seek to leave a lasting legacy, for true art is eternal and enduring. As the proverb goes, "Art is long, life is short."

Sedat Anar was born in 1988 in Şanlıurfa, a vibrant city in southeastern Türkiye, where the echoes of ancient tales and mournful songs shaped his early years. Raised amid the storytelling prowess of his grandfather and the soulful laments of his grandmother, Sedat's childhood unfolded against a backdrop rich with cultural heritage.

More than his parents, it was his grandparents who left an indelible mark on him, nurturing his love for narrative and melancholic music.

Growing up in Urfa, Sedat discovered his passion for music at a tender age. By 7, he had taught himself to play the cura saz, the smallest variant of the bağlama. His education journey, spanning from primary to high school, took place in the rustic charm of his village.

In 2007, he ventured to Ankara to pursue history at Hacettepe University, marking a pivotal moment in his life. Amid the bustling capital, Sedat's musical horizons expanded as he acquainted himself with the guitar and later the santur, a journey that would take him to Tebriz, Iran, to study under masters of Persian traditional music.

Returning to Türkiye enriched by his experiences, Sedat spent nearly a decade as a street musician in Ankara. This period was marked by intensive exploration and creative output, during which he engaged deeply with both music and literature, immersing himself in their depths with passion and curiosity. Driven by a deep love for reading, Sedat found inspiration in his literary explorations, using his insights to create moving musical compositions.

In 2016, Sedat's life took a new turn when he met Damla, an art historian and relocated to Istanbul. This move marked a period of artistic consolidation for Sedat as he continued to produce albums, write books and perform concerts. His focus on Sufi and instrumental music emerged as a distinctive feature of his artistic identity, rooted in the poignant melodies he had absorbed from his grandmother's aghas.

Sedat's musical style garnered recognition for its unique blend of traditional Sufi themes with modern arrangements. Music producer Nilüfer Saltık, struck by Sedat's distinctive sound, encouraged him to record his compositions, recognizing their potential to resonate deeply with listeners.

Reflecting on his creative process, Sedat emphasizes a spiritual dimension, seeing his music as a form of devotion: "I create music first for God and then for people." This profound connection with spirituality has been a driving force throughout his career, amplifying his commitment to producing music that touches the soul.

While Sedat's music has gained acclaim in Türkiye, he has faced challenges in expanding his international presence, particularly in Europe. He observes that established networks often dictate which artists gain exposure, a barrier he seeks to transcend by reaching new audiences unfamiliar with his work.

Beyond his own artistic endeavors, Sedat draws inspiration from global music traditions, maintaining an extensive collection of CDs from around the world. His eclectic tastes inform his creative process, allowing him to blend Eastern and Western influences seamlessly in his compositions.

Looking to the future, Sedat Anar envisions a myriad of projects that continue to push boundaries and defy expectations. His relentless work ethic, guided by the principle of treating his craft as an act of worship, fuels his ambition to create music that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries.