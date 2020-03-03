Chano Dominguez, the famous jazz pianist boasting a unique integration of jazz and flamenco music in his more than 40-year musical career, will perform with the Chano Dominguez Flamenco Quartet at Istanbul's Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall at 8 p.m. on March 4.

As a Spanish jazz musician, Dominguez has also influenced flamenco jazz and has worked with many famous figures, including Paco de Lucia, Enrique Morente, Jorge Pardo, Carles Benavent, Martirio, Wynton Marsalis, Paquito d'Rivera, Jack DeJohnette, Herbie Hancock, Jerry Gonzalez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Michel Camino, Chucho Valdes, Joe Lovano and George Mraz.

Dominguez’s music has also been performed by a number of ensembles and orchestras such as the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, WDR Cologne Big Band, Orquesta Nacional de Espana, Orquesta Nacional de Latvia, Orquesta de Camara del Valles and Orquesta Nacional de Costa Rica.

He was nominated for a Latin Grammy for the fourth time in 2016 with “Bendito” and has come to the fore with “El Keijo,” produced in cooperation with Blas Cordoba, as a producer, composer and pianist.

Tickets for his concert with the flamenco quartet are available at CRR Concert Hall's box office and Biletix.