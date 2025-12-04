Spotify has unveiled its 2025 Wrapped, highlighting the year’s most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts in Türkiye and around the world. The annual report offers a detailed look at listening trends, showcasing the rise of female artists, the dominance of local music in Türkiye and the introduction of new personalized user experiences.

BLOK3 dominates

In Türkiye, BLOK3 claimed the title of most-streamed artist in 2025, also securing the country’s top song with “Sevmeyi Denemedin.” Following closely was Ati242, while Semicenk, Era7capone and Lvbel C5 rounded out the year’s Top 5. Sezen Aksu once again reigned as the most-streamed female artist, demonstrating her enduring appeal. Rap music continued to dominate the charts, yet artists such as Dedublüman, Hande Yener, Ebru Gündeş, Manifest, Simge and Sertab Erener brought Turkish pop, alternative rock and even arabesque into the Top 20.

Local music reigns supreme

Spotify data shows that local music continued to grow in popularity, with streams of Turkish songs increasing more than 10% compared to the previous year. Out of the 100 most-streamed tracks of 2025, an impressive 98 were Turkish. Following “Sevmeyi Denemedin,” Semicenk’s “Sen Kaldın” and BLOK3 and Ati242’s collaboration “Keşke” held the next positions, with Era7capone, Poizi, SNOW, Dedublüman and Aleyna Tilki contributing additional hits.

Rise of female artists

The year also highlighted the rise of female artists, with the number of Turkish women appearing in top-streamed lists increasing by over 90% since 2021. Spotify’s EQUAL program, now in its fourth year, once again showcased female talent. Sezen Aksu led the most-streamed EQUAL artists, followed by Gülşen, Hande Yener and Ebru Gündeş. September’s EQUAL ambassador, Manifest, not only ranked fifth among EQUAL artists but also became the most-shared artist across social media and messaging platforms.

Albums reflect hits, nostalgia

Album streams in Türkiye reflected both current hits and nostalgia. Ati242’s "Manifesto" remained the most-streamed album of the year, with Manifest’s manifestival close behind. BLOK3’s OBSESIF, Lvbel C5’s Sözde Kimseler Sevmiyor and Melike Şahin’s "Akkor" followed, while iconic albums such as Yaşar’s "Divane," Bengü’s "Ikinci Hal" (2014) and Kenan Doğulu’s "Festival" brought a wave of nostalgia to listeners.

Podcast listening trends

Podcast consumption also remained strong in Türkiye. Ortamlarda Satılacak Bilgi led the charts, followed by Kendine Iyi Davran and Hayalhanem. Meksika Açmazı and Merdiven Altı Terapi rounded out the top five, reflecting a mix of educational, lifestyle and entertainment content.

Personalized Wrapped Experience

Spotify introduced a new, fully personalized Wrapped experience in 2025, available through its mobile app for iOS and Android. Users can explore their summaries through the home feed, with refreshed classic features like Top Genres, the “Guess Your Top Song” game and detailed listening counts for their top 100 tracks.

New features include Listening Age, which compares users’ tastes across age groups, Most-Streamed Albums highlighting repeat listens, the Fan Leaderboard for global ranking, and Listening Clubs grouping users by listening style. Additionally, Wrapped Party allows users to compete with friends in real time, turning streaming habits into an interactive experience.

Global music trends

Globally, Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2025, followed by Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish. Other top performers included Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Arijit Singh and Fuerza Regida, reflecting a diverse international appeal.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” was the most-streamed song worldwide, surpassing 1.7 billion plays. Billie Eilish’s "Birds of a Feather" and Rose and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” took the next two spots, while other global hits included Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” Bad Bunny’s “DtMF,” “back to friends” by sombr, “Golden” by HUNTR/X, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and KPop Demon Hunters Cast, Kendrick Lamar’s “luther" (with SZA), Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” and Billie Eilish’s "Wildflower."

Album streams worldwide were similarly diverse. Bad Bunny’s "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" led the charts, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters’ self-titled album, Billie Eilish’s "Hit me Hard and Soft," and SZA’s "SOS Deluxe: LANA." Other top albums included Sabrina Carpenter’s "Short n’ Sweet," Lady Gaga’s "MAYHEM," Alex Warren’s "You’ll Be Alright," "Kid," Morgan Wallen’s "I’m The Problem," Kendrick Lamar’s "GNX," and Bad Bunny’s "Un Verano Sin Ti."