"Stay Home Concerts," organized by Poll Production as part of measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, kicked off its first livestreamed "concert" on Monday evening. Renowned Turkish singer Berkay was the first guest of the series.

As part of the project, 40 artists will perform over 40 days in concerts on Poll Production's YouTube channel at 9:15 p.m. every evening.

Ahead of the concerts, artists will chat with their fans via YouTube, answering their questions about the concerts.

As part of the event, Demet Akalın will perform Tuesday night while Hakan Altun will appear before listeners on Wednesday. Merve Özbey and Fettah Can will sing on Thursday evening, and Muazzez Ersoy and Kutsi will share the same YouTube stage on Friday. Hakan Altun will perform one more time with Cengiz Kurtoğlu on Saturday, Zara will sing for her fans on Sunday, Serkan Kaya will perform Monday, and Hande Yener will salute listeners on April 14. Murat Dalkılıç will sing April 15, while Serdar Ortaç will perform April 16. Rounding out next week, Emre Altuğ will perform for listeners on April 17.