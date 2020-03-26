The Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM), ever the heart of cultural events, concerts, musicals and theater in Istanbul, is now bringing live music to the home via live concerts broadcast from the venue's Instagram account.

The first editions of the #PSMyleKal (in English, "#StaywithPSM") Instagram concerts were opened by Noiserv, a one-man orchestra formed of Portuguese musician David Santos, who delights audiences with his musical narrative skills, and Ghostly Kisses, who charms crowd after crowd with her silvery voice and electro-pop licks. The event series continues with Spanish-born DJ, composer and entrepreneur Fatima Hajji presenting stunning beats, and Mark Eliyahu, a charming musician, talented composer and kamancha virtuoso.

Fatima Hajji has been holding events under her own label SILVER M in Ibiza, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

Every one of Hajji's productions reveals her passion for techno. The veteran DJ, who has founded her own label, SILVER M, has been holding eponymous events in Ibiza, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Fascinated by the diverse substructure of electronic music, ranging from analog to classical and blending contemporary timbres to dance melodies, Fatima is adept at imbuing her sound with hints of her African heritage. The artist has been involved in the industry for almost two decades and believes in the healing power of music. She will appear on the Zorlu PSM’s Instagram channel, @zorlu_psm , at 8 p.m. on March 27.

Eliyahu, who has put on sold-out events the world over, continues to present audiences with his unique mix of traditional instruments, such as the kamancha and tar, and futuristic elements on his “Let It Go” tour. Eliyahu whisks audiences away with a musical blend of East and West, as the product of a musical family where sounds meant everything. His main penchant has been bringing to life the 150-year-old kamancha, joined by a group of veteran musicians. Watch Zorlu PSM’s Instagram channel to discover more about his journey through sound at 8 p.m. on March 28.